January 11, 2022
WORLD
Australian judge reverses tennis star's visa cancellation
A judge in Australia has ruled that Novak Djokovic did everything that was expected of him to gain his Covid-19 vaccine exemption and can remain in Melbourne to defend his Australian Open title. Seven days before the tournament begins, the world number one in the men's game has won his court case after having his visa cancelled when he landed in Melbourne last week. Liz Maddock reports.
