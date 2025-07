20 years on, why is Guantanamo Bay prison still open?

January 11 marks 20 years since the first detainees were imprisoned at tthe US military base in Guantanamo Bay. Over the years, prisoners have been held without trial or charge and subjected to torture. Editor-in-chief at Rai al-Youm Online Abdel Bari Atwan weighs in on why this facility still exists. #GuantanamoBay #prison #Biden