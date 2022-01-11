WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the Middle East Get Caught Up in US-China Tensions?
As the United States reduces its footprint in the Middle East to focus more on the Asia Pacific, China is boosting its ties with energy rich Gulf states. And that’s put many Arab countries in a tight spot, having to choose between their long-time ally the US, and its growing trade ties with the world’s second biggest economy. That co-operation was seen as the foreign ministers from several Arab states were in Beijing to discuss trade deals. And China's interests in the region go beyond its energy needs. Recently released satellite images by the US intelligence have shown ballistic missiles sites in Saudi Arabia, which have been built with Chinese assistance. So, how will the US-China rivalry affect the Middle East? Guests: Mahjoob Zweiri Director of the Gulf Studies Centre at Qatar University Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics
January 11, 2022
