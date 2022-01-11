WORLD
20 Years On: What Will It Take to Close Guantanamo Bay?
The notorious Guantanamo Bay detention centre in Cuba has been holding people captive for the last 20 years, most without charge and in inhumane conditions. Torture became routine, including waterboarding and force-feeding. And in the years that followed, the facility came to be seen as a stain on America's reputation. Despite former President Obama's signed executive order to close the centre during his first week in the office, the facility remains operational. What will it finally take to close it down? Or is it politically impossible to shut it down? Guests: Mark Fallon Ex-US Criminal Investigative Task Force Director at Guantanamo Bay Andy Worthington Co-founder of the Close Guantanamo Campaign Tracy Doig Head of International Advocacy at Freedom from Torture
January 11, 2022
