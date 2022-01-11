Former Guantanamo detainee talks about his experience at the facility

Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the first detainees arriving at Guantanamo Bay, the US detention camp located in Cuba. Former Guantánamo Bay detainee Mansoor Adayfi who was held without charge at the centre for 15 years until his release in 2016 talks to TRT World about his experience at the infamous prison. #Guantanamo #MansoorAdayfi #20thanniversary