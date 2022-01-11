WORLD
1 MIN READ
Five Months On: Is the Taliban Keeping Its Promises?
It's been five months since the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and the subsequent takeover of the Taliban. The group made several promises that it has learned from its previous rule. But many in the international community are questioning if the Taliban is sincere. After the dissolution of the country's election commission, is there any hope left to have a free and fair election in Afghanistan? Guests: Huseyin Avni Botsali Former OIC Envoy to Afghanistan Omar Samad Former Afghan Diplomat
Five Months On: Is the Taliban Keeping Its Promises?
January 11, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us