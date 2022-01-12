UN launches its largest ever aid appeal for Afghanistan | Money Talks

The United Nations has launched its biggest-ever aid appeal for a single country. It's asking for 5-billion dollars this year for Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian catastrophe, and offer the war-ravaged country a future after decades of suffering. Torek Farhadi is a former adviser to the Afghan government and former economic adviser to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. He joined us from Geneva. #UNAid #Afganistan #Taliban