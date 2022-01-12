WEF reports business leaders pessimistic over 2022 prospects | Money Talks

The global economy may be on the mend, but policymakers and experts around the world aren't sure just how much conditions will really improve this year. The World Economic Forum's latest Global Risks Report shows an overwhelming majority of business leaders are pessimistic about the next 12 months. They say the pandemic's lasting effects also mean long-term crises, particularly global heating, will be harder to confront. For more, Saadia Zahidi joined us from Geneva. She's the World Economic Forum's Managing Director. #GlobalEconomy #2022Outlook #WorldEconomicForum