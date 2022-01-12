January 12, 2022
UK PM Johnson accused of breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure over allegations that another party was held in his official London residence during a nationwide lockdown in 2020. Philip Catney, a senior lecturer in politics at Keele University, explains whether this action could cost the PM his job. #Johnson #lockdown #party
