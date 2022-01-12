January 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia moves military helicopters near its border with Ukraine
Russia has begun moving military helicopters near its border with Ukraine, according to US reports, raising further fears of an invasion. At least 100,000 Russian military personnel are already stationed there. Senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek Tom O'Connor explains what message Moscow is sending to the West. #Russia #Ukraine #helicopters
