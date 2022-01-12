January 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How important is it for Afghanistan to get $5B in aid?
The United Nations has launched a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. The region is facing a looming humanitarian crisis, with the UN warming half of Afghanistan's population faces acute hunger. UNDP-Afghanistan consultant Michel Del Buono weighs in on the urgent need for this aid. #Afghanistan #UN #Humanitariancrisis
