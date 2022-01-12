Biden calls for historic change to Senate rules

US President Joe Biden has called for a historic change to Senate rules so that Congress can pass new reforms to voting rights. Most bills in the upper house need 60% of votes to move forward. But President Biden has argued this threshold, known as the filibuster, has been abused to stifle progress. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University weighs in. #Biden #Senaterules #Votingrights