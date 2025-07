World Bank: Global economies are in 'pronounced slowdown'

The World Bank says global economies are entering a phase of 'pronounced slowdown' due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Global economic growth is expected to drop to 4.1% in 2022 compared to 5.5% last year. The executive director of IHS Markit Rajiv Biswas has more. #Covid#Globaleconomy #WorldBank