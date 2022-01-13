Prince Andrew sexual assault civil lawsuit to go ahead after US ruling

A US federal judge has given the green light to Virginia Giuffre to pursue a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew. She accuses the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 after being introduced by suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Lisa Bloom, the attorney for eight of Epstein's accusers, explains what led to this ruling. #PrinceAndrew #Giuffre #Abuse