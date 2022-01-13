January 13, 2022
Kremlin warns US sanctions targeting Putin will 'rupture ties'
Moscow says that any US sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin personally would be 'crossing a line' and would result in the rupture of diplomatic ties with Washington. Russian-Turkish relations analyst Ivan Starodubtsev weighs in on the likelihood of US imposing sanctions on President Putin. #Putin #USsanctions #Kremlin
