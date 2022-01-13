January 13, 2022
French teachers on strike over government's COVID-19 testing policy
Half of France's schools have closed because teachers have gone on strike over coronavirus testing restrictions. They say President Macron's government has failed to adopt a strategy to manage infections. Dr Bharat Pankhania from University of Exeter Medical School explains whether the French government is taking the right approach. #France #Teachers #Covid19rules
