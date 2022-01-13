Poland warns Europe is at greatest risk of war in 30 years

The prospects of a successful outcome to a week of diplomatic meetings aimed at resolving the Ukraine-Russia crisis are not looking good. Indeed, Poland's foreign minister says the risk of war in Europe is greater than it's been in the past 30 years. His warning came after meeting in Vienna of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the world's largest security body. Our correspondent Francis Collings reports.