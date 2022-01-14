US Senate votes against sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The US Senate has voted down an effort, by mostly Republican lawmakers, to impose sanctions over the Russian-owned Nordstream 2 pipeline. It's designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany, bypassing the prior route through Ukraine. Ukraine wants Washington to sanction those behind the project. But President Joe Biden has already committed to Germany that he would waive sanctions, in favour of rebuilding transatlantic relations.