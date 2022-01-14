Former Syrian colonel Anwar Raslan sentenced to life in prison

A German court has sentenced a former colonel in Bashar al Assad's Syrian regime to life in prison. The trial of Anwar Raslan is the world's first criminal case over state-sponsored torture in Syria. As our correspondent Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, the verdict is a step towards long-awaited justice for countless Syrians who have suffered atrocities under the Assad regime.