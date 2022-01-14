January 14, 2022
UK Authorities suspect Chinese spy infiltrated parliament
British security services have warned a suspected Chinese agent knowingly engaged in a political interference activity inside parliament. MI5 put out an alert and a picture of a London based solicitor Christine Lee to lawmakers. Victor Teo from the University of Cambridge explains what China would hope to gain from this kind of infiltration. #ChristineLee #UK #parliament
