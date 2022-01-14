WORLD
1 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Novak Out?
Serbian Novak Djokovic has had a roller-coaster week since landing in Australia to defend his Open title. First the world's top tennis player was held at an immigration detention facility and his visa cancelled. He then won an appeal after his vaccination exemption was accepted following an apparent recent COVID-19 infection. Then on Friday, Australia's immigration minister revoked his visa, saying he may pose a health risk to the community. Djokovic has been summoned to meet immigration officials over the weekend. He’s meant to begin competing at the Australian Open on Monday. We speak with sports journalist Sasa Ozmo. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
Across The Balkans: Novak Out?
January 14, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us