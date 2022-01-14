WORLD
MI5 warns British MP about Chinese government agent
MI5 has put out an alert and a photograph of London-based solicitor Christine Lee to lawmakers accusing her of working with the Chinese Communist Party. Lee was part of the now-dissolved lobby group, Chinese in Britain, and is reported to have made donations to the Conservative and Labour parties in the past. Former British MP Denis MacShane has more on these donations by Lee. #Britain #Queen #PrinceAndrew
January 14, 2022
