Are Russia and NATO Headed on a Collision Course Over Ukraine?

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are raising fears of a wider conflict. For weeks, a massive Russian troop build up along its border with Ukraine has alarmed NATO. Though Russia says it has no intentions to invade Ukraine, the US is threatening Moscow with severe consequences for any military action. Recently, a series of talks held between western powers and Russia saw no breakthroughs. So, are NATO and Russia be headed on a collision course? Guests: Glenn Diesen Professor at University of South-Eastern Norway Mehmet Cagatay Guler Researcher at SETA