Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro likes to take Hollywood's forgotten genres and put his own spin on them. With his new movie, Nightmare Alley, he tackles the shadow-filled world of film noir. Alican Pamir has the story. Mark Osteen, Author of ‘Nightmare Alley: Film Noir and the American Dream’ 02:27 #NightmareAlley #GuillermodelToro #Adaptation