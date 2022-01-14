WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Anwar Raslan Verdict a Step Towards Justice for Syrians?
A German court delivered a landmark verdict in the first-ever trial into Assad regime's state-led torture. Former Syrian officer Anwar Raslan has been jailed for life in Germany after being found guilty of crimes against humanity. Could this lead the way towards accountability for other perpetrators? Guests: Anwar al Bunni Witness at the Syria Torture Trial in Koblenz Wafa Ali Mustafa Campaigner and Daughter of Syrian Detainee Ali Mustafa Payam Akhavan Former UN Prosecutor at The Hague Steve Crawshaw Director of Policy and Advocacy at Freedom from Torture
January 14, 2022
