On this episode of Showcase; Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley 00:02 Mark Osteen, Author of ‘Nightmare Alley: Film Noir and the American Dream’ 02:40 Gaudi in Barcelona 10:34 Eurospy Cinema 14:23 Hamad Youssef Nazzal's 'Mud Houses' 17:40 Shortcuts 19:48 SAG Awards Nominations 21:41 The Rolling Stones Stamps 24:02 #NightmareAlley #Gaudi #TheRollingStones