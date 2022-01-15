WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Matters: Africa Cup of Nations
Despite COVID-19 restrictions and disruptions, the best of African football is on display in Cameroon. Our focus this week is the Africa Cup of Nations. We also speak to Malians about the sanctions imposed on the ruling military junta by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS. And we profile a Congolese chef who is hoping to earn a Michelin star with his Afro-fusion cuisine. #AfricaMatter #AFCOM #Mali
Africa Matters: Africa Cup of Nations
January 15, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us