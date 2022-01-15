Africa Matters: Africa Cup of Nations

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and disruptions, the best of African football is on display in Cameroon. Our focus this week is the Africa Cup of Nations. We also speak to Malians about the sanctions imposed on the ruling military junta by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS. And we profile a Congolese chef who is hoping to earn a Michelin star with his Afro-fusion cuisine. #AfricaMatter #AFCOM #Mali