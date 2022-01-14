January 14, 2022
WORLD
Moscow says it wants a fast response to its security proposals
There's growing concern over the buildup of an estimated 100,000 combat-ready Russian troops, tanks and military equipment massed near Ukraine's eastern border. A flurry of diplomatic moves across this week has not managed to calm fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Francis Collings reports, the government in Kiev is now worrying about an attack of a different kind.
