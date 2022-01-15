WORLD
Tunisian's opposition Ennahda party holds protest against President Saied
There have been large demonstrations in Tunisia against President Kais Saied, despite coronavirus restrictions. Police have used water cannon to stop people reaching a main avenue of the capital, and tear gas has also been fired. Friday was the 11th anniversary of the moment that marked the end of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali's 24 years in office. He and his family fled the country in the face of a popular uprising, which became more widely known as the Arab Spring. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this report. #Tunisia #Annahda #KaisSaied
