Despite generations of scandals, the queen still reigns supreme

Legal experts say it's very likely Britain's Prince Andrew could be forced to give evidence about allegations of sexual assault. A judge in the United States has allowed a civil case filed by Virginia Giuffre to proceed. She accused the Prince of assaulting her when she was 17 years old. The case has left his reputation in and is arguably the most serious scandal to engulf the British royal family. Melinda Nucifora looks back at how the Palace has endured a history in the headlines.