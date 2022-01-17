German economy grows 2.7% in 2021 as COVID-19 takes toll on output | Money Talks

The German economy grew slower than expected last year. 2021 began with high hopes, but figures published on Friday, show supply issues and renewed virus restrictions at the end of the year, have hampered the recovery of Europe’s biggest economy. Sibel Karkus joined the programme live from Berlin, Germany. #GermanEconomy #GermanyGDP #GermanyRecovery