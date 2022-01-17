Protests in Lebanon erupt as falling currency pushes fuel prices higher | Money Talks

Protests have again broken out in Lebanon as the currency continues its downward spiral. The sharp depreciation of the Lebanese pound is having a negative impact on the value of people's income, while prices of imported goods are rising. And the most important of those may be fuel. For more on this story, Sami Nader joined us from Beirut. He is the director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. #LebanonProtests #EconomicCrisis #FuelPrices