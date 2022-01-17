Chinese economy grows at slowest pace in 18 months in Q4

China's gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace in 18 months in the fourth quarter, as the government deals with its greatest economic challenge since the beginning of the pandemic. The economy expanded 4% year-on-year, better than expected, but it fell short of the 6.5% growth in the same period last year. #ChinaGDP #ChinaEconomy #ChinaGrowth