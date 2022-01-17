Houthi rebels claim responsibility for drone attack against UAE

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a drone attack against the United Arab Emirates. Three fuel tankers exploded near an oil storage facility, while a fire was also reported at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati officials say the attack has killed at least three people and injured another six. Murat Aslan from Sabahattin Zaim University looks at what message the Houthis are trying to send. #AbuDhabi #DroneAttack #houthi