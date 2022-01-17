WORLD
New US Envoy Heads to the Horn of Africa
The US’ newly-appointed Horn of Africa envoy David Satterfield has begun his first trip to the region he’s responsible for. After stopping in Saudi Arabia, he’s set to visit Sudan and Ethiopia where Washington hopes he can make steps towards a ceasefire and push for stability. Is Washington trying to boost its role in the region while curbing China’s? Guests: Cameron Hudson Former Chief of Staff to US Envoy to Sudan Gabriel Negatu African Development Bank’s Former Director for Eastern Africa Kholood Khair Managing Partner of Insight Strategy Partners
New US Envoy Heads to the Horn of Africa
January 17, 2022
