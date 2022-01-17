French presidential candidate Zemmour found guilty of hate speech

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been found guilty of a racist hate speech against unaccompanied child migrants. Zemmour has been ordered to pay a fine of just over $11,000 which French human rights groups say is a very light punishment. French columnist Anne Elisabeth Moutet explains whether Zemmour is a serious presidential candidate. #Zemmour #France #hatespeech