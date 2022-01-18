Why is Ankara Joining the Metaverse?

Last week, the mayor of Ankara announced plans to take part in a test programme that will enable users to virtually visit the capital city of Turkiye. As major tech leaders are calling the metaverse the future of the internet, Ankara is looking to seize the opportunity. So, how will the metaverse actually change the world's digital experience? Guests: Ali Hantal CEO of XR Masters Dicle Yurdakul Managing Partner at WEQ Consulting