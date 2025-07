Data shows death rate among unvaccinated is at least 25% higher

According to the WHO, 3.2 billion people around the world are unvaccinated. 89% of them live in developing countries; 71% in the poorest countries of the world. Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia assesses whether compulsory vaccination would curb the spread of COVID-19. #unvaccinatedpeople #Covid #Scholz