Is the Houthi attack on the UAE a major escalation in the proxy war?

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group have claimed responsibility for an apparent drone strike that blew up several fuel tankers and killed several people. Daniel Serwer, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute discusses if this attack is a major escalation between Saudi-Led coalition and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. #AbuDhabi #DroneAttack #houthi