WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the Houthi attack on the UAE a major escalation in the proxy war?
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group have claimed responsibility for an apparent drone strike that blew up several fuel tankers and killed several people. Daniel Serwer, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute discusses if this attack is a major escalation between Saudi-Led coalition and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. #AbuDhabi #DroneAttack #houthi
Is the Houthi attack on the UAE a major escalation in the proxy war?
January 18, 2022
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us