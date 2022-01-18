January 18, 2022
Protesters rally in Washington to demand voting rights law
The family of late US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Junior led a protest in Washington, demanding an end to racial discrimination at the ballot box. On the federal holiday marking King's birthday, demonstrators urged lawmakers to protect voting rights, which they say have been restricted over the last 50 years. Yasmine El-Sabawi has more. #VotingRights #MLK
