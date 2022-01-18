WORLD
US sends envoys to Sudan, calls for an end to violence
The US has sent envoys to Sudan and is urging an end to the conflict, and asking for the rights of protesters be respected. At least seven demonstrators were killed during anti-military protests in Kharoum on Monday. William Lawrence from American University explains what impact the US enjoy could have on the situation in Sudan. #Sudan #Satterfield #Phee
January 18, 2022
