WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is the EastMed Gas Pipeline Project a Failure?
The US signalled that it will not back the EastMed pipeline which planned to carry 10 billion cubic meters of gas every year from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe. The project was expected to be touted as an alternative to Russian natural gas and bypass Turkiye and the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus). As Turkish President Recep Tayyip echoed those remarks, he added that transporting gas from the eastern Mediterranean to Europe can't be done without Turkiye. Was the project more about politics than economics? And how will the US stance affect long-running tensions in the region? Guests: Giray Sadik Director of European Studies Research Centre at AYBU Mark Meirowitz Professor at State University of New York Maritime College
Is the EastMed Gas Pipeline Project a Failure?
January 18, 2022
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us