Poroshenko’s Return: Will Ukraine’s Internal Divide Compromise National Unity?

Domestic political turmoil couldn't come at a worse time for Ukraine, with Russia having amassed an estimated 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine. And yet, former President Petro Poroshenko has returned to Ukraine to face trial for treason, a case which he argues is politically motivated. While the UK and Canada have started supplying weapons and support to Ukraine against a potential Russian threat, is Moscow being handed an advantage with political infighting in Kiev? Is it necessary to prosecute crimes and corruption regardless of the consequences? Guests: Vasyl Filipchuk Former Spokesperson of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress