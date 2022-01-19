WORLD
1 MIN READ
Davos meeting to be held online for second time due to pandemic
The World Economic Forum, which normally meets in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, will be held online for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19. Instead of face to face meetings of business chiefs and political thinkers there will be a series of online talks and lectures. And the pandemic has changed the global economy itself, helping some of the wealthiest people in the world further expand their fortunes. The widening gap between rich and poor has, for many, proved deadly. Francis Collings reports.
Davos meeting to be held online for second time due to pandemic
January 19, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us