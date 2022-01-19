WORLD
Should UK PM Boris Johnson Be Forced Out of Office?
No. 10 Downing Street has been shaken by several scandals over lockdown parties that have heaped pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step down. A growing number of Conservative Party members say they have lost confidence in his leadership, and that it’s time for him to step aside. If 54 MPs write letters to the chair of a body known as the 1922 Committee, then a no-confidence motion could be triggered in parliament. So far around a dozen have publically said they’ve done so. Could this be the end of the road for Boris? Guests: Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank The Bow Group Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe Lloyd Hardy Founder of Anti-Tory Group GOV2.UK
January 19, 2022
