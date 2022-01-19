WORLD
Telecoms delay 5G rollout near airports amid safety concerns
Major US passenger airlines and cargo companies have warned of an impending catastrophe if two telecommunications firms push ahead with their plans to deploy 5G networks this week. Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay the rollout near some airports, but the aviation industry says that's not enough. Hassan Shahidi from the Flight Safety Foundation explains why 5G is so controversial and how it could interfere with airlines flights. #5Gnetwork #telecoms #airlines
Telecoms delay 5G rollout near airports amid safety concerns
January 19, 2022
