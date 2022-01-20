January 20, 2022
Thousands of buildings in Iran deemed unsafe
In January 2017, Tehran's landmark Plasco Building collapsed. The high-rise was built in the 1960s and over the years, its managers failed to comply with standard safety regulations. But on the fifth anniversary of the accident, many other buildings in the Iranian capital remain vulnerable. And there are fears that it may only be a matter of time before tragedy strikes again.
