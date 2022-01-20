January 20, 2022
Belgian court sentences migrant smuggling leader to 18 years
A Belgian court has found a Vietnamese man guilty of a human trafficking operation that killed 39 migrants. Their bodies were found in a truck in the UK. More than a dozen other members of the gang have also been convicted. The tragedy in 2019 shed new light on the international networks that exploit people seeking a better life in Europe. Mehmet Solmaz has more.
