January 20, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mid-term Elections: Could Biden Become a 'Lame Duck President'?
The United States is less than a year away from the mid-term elections and it's looking a bit bleak for the Democrats at the moment. What does it mean for President Biden and will he be able to see through his voting plans? Guests: Mitch Lerner Professor of American History at Ohio State University Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Robert Gutsche Jr US Political Analyst and Associate Professor at Lancaster University
Mid-term Elections: Could Biden Become a 'Lame Duck President'?
Explore