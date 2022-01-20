January 20, 2022
Researchers say 2022 Olympics mobile app marred by security flaws
There are fresh concerns that China could us a mandatory Olympics smartphone app to spy on visiting athletes and officials. The Chinese government and the International Olympics Committee have denied the app is flawed. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University has more on China’s My 2022 app. #my2022app #china #Olympic
